    ​The explosion in China kills 42 people, 20 firefighters missing - UPDATED

    Causes of the incident are not reported

    Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to the recent reports, the explosion in the warehouse of flammable substances in the in the city of Tianjin killed 42 people.

    Report informs citing Sina, it is also known that about 20 firefighters who worked at the scene, are currently considered missing.

    Communication with them was interrupted by the second explosion.

    *** 23:30

    Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ More than 50 people have suffered in a powerful explosion in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

    Report informs, this was stated by the staff of the hospital, where the victims were taken.

    Earlier it was reported that the blast, which spread to ten kilometers, broke glass in some homes.

    The causes of the incident are not reported yet.

