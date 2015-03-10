 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​The EU and the US support the retention of sanctions against Russia

    This was stated by the European Council at the meeting with the American President

    Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ The United States of America and the European Union support the retention of sanctions against Russia.

    Report informs, this was stated by the head of the European Council, Donald Tusk during a meeting with the US President Barack Obama at the White House.

    Earlier it was reported that Mr. Obama urged Europe to working together to improve the effectiveness of international efforts on implementing the peace negotiations in the east of Ukraine.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi