Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/The Conservatives are on course to be the largest party with David Cameron hopeful of gaining a majority in the UK general election.

Report informs citing foreign media, Labour faces being wiped out by the SNP in Scotland and is failing to make the gains it needs in England to stand a chance of forming a government.

The Lib Dems could finish with as few as 10 MPs, with Vince Cable, Ed Davey and Simon Hughes losing their seats.

The SNP could be set to gain more than 50% of the vote in Scotland.