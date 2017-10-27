The Catalan parliament declares independence of province

Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ Parliament of the Catalan autonomous community of Spain declared independence of the province.

Report informs referring to the foreign media.

Notably, the government of Catalan autonomous province has submitted independence resolution to Spain.

The El Pais writes, the proposal of the ruling Catalan coalition Junts pel Si (Together for Yes) and their allies of the far-left CUP party says that “We establish a Catalan Republic as an independent and sovereign state of democratic and social law.”

After eleven years, the referendum was held in Catalan region of Spain, October 1.

This time they voted for secession from Spanish Kingdom. The results of referendum initiated by the autonomous government of Catalonia were not backed by any country in the world. They have called the voting illegal and said it was a domestic issue of Spain.

Spanish government made a decision to apply Article 155 of the Constitution against the Catalan autonomous community on October 21. That article envisages dismissal of all Catalan leadership from power, handing over all the authorities to representative appointed by Madrid and holding an extraordinary parliamentary election in Catalonia.