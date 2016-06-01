UN mission camp in Mali came under fire killing a peacekeeper

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ The camp of the UN mission in Mali, located in the town of Gao in the North-East of the country, came under fire, resulting in the death of one peacekeeper and three more seriously injured.

Report informs citing the foreign media, according to a released Tuesday a statement of the mission multidimensional integrated United Nations stabilization in Mali (MINUSMA).

Sunday reported the deaths of five peacekeepers in an attack on a convoy of the UN mission in Mali.

“Today (Tuesday) evening around 20.45 (23.45 GMT), camp MINUSMA in Gao became the target of a mortar or rocket attack. According to preliminary reports, one peacekeeper was killed and three were seriously injured, more than ten representatives of MINUSMA, including civilians, were lightly wounded and received the necessary medical assistance,” the statement says.

Starting in 2016, the UN soldiers in Mali have repeatedly attacked. Earlier, the UN Secretary General announced that in 2015, in the performance of official duties killed 129 peacekeepers.