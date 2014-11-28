​The bill to withdraw from CIS registered by The Verkhovna Rada

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine registered the bill to withdraw membership and participation of Ukraine from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Report informs, ten deputies drafted the document: the Batkivshina Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko, members of this party Boris Tarasyuk and Ivan Krulko, Igor Jdanov, Alena Shkrum, Andrei Kojemyakin, Sergey Evtushok, representatives of the Poroshenko Bloc - representative of the president of Ukraine for Crimean Tatar people Mustafa Cemil and deputy Valery Patskan, as well as MP of Popular Front Vyacheslav Kirilenko.

The text of the bill has not yet been revealed yet.

A bill to stop the agreement on the establishment of the CIS was also introdused to Verkhovna Rada in October this year. Last time the project was initiated by deputies from the "Svoboda" party.