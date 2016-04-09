Austrian ministry decides to withdraw the house of Hitler from the owner for security

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of internal Affairs of Austria is once again trying to deprive a private owner of property rights on the birth house of Adolf Hitler, Report informs referring to the newspaper Oberösterreichische Nachrichten.

“The Ministry is exploring the possibility of expropriation of buildings in the framework of current legislation”, said the official representative of the Ministry of Karl-Hans Grundbok (Karl-Heinz Grundböck). According to him, the removal home is the only way to eliminate the possibility of its use by extremists. He also stressed that the owner will receive compensation from the state.

A three-storey building in the town of Braunau-am-Inn owns Gerlinde Pommer (Gerlinde Pommer). Earlier, in January, the Austrian authorities have said they were going to take her home. Then it was noted that expropriation may occur if the owner refuses to authorize the repair of the building.

By agreement of 1972, the house in which in 1889 Hitler was born and spent the first three years of life, can only be used to host social, academic, and government institutions. For many years the building was used as a working space for persons with disabilities, but in the last three years, it is empty. But finding a tenant willing to pay 4.8 thousand euros per month, and failed.

The municipal authorities had offered to turn the house of Hitler in migration center or the Board. However, this was opposed by the residents of the city. At different times the building housed a library, a school, a Bank and a nursing home. And in 1938, on the initiative of the head of the party Chancellery Martin Bormann in the building of the Museum was opened Nazi art.