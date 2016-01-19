Thailand: restaurant attacked, 1 killed, 7 injured

Baku. 19 January. REPORT.AZ/ A woman was killed and seven other people wounded, one of them seriously, by two explosions that rocked a restaurant in Thepha district on Monday night, Report informs referring to the Russian media, local media reports.

About 11.30pm a hand grenade was lobbed into a restaurant-cum-karaoke on Soi Sawan beach in tambon Ko Saba of Thepha district.

The grenade exploded, killing a woman identified as Wipawadee Roypuang, 28, from Na Chuak district of Maha Sarakham province. Seven other people were wounded. Six of them were identified as Thongchan Boonnet, 40, Suthida Liangmuang, 19, Chandaeng Asawaphum, 37, Wipaporn O-arun, 19, Saowalak Song, 32, and Monniyan Wekamo. The other was not identified.

Ms Thongchan, one of the wounded, lost her left leg in the explosion.

Shortly after, a bomb went off in front of the same premises, about 10 metres from the first spot. Nobody was hurt in the second explosion.