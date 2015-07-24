Baku. 24 July. REPORT.AZ/ Thailand indicts 72 human trafficking suspects ahead of U.S. report. They have been charged with crimes ranging from human trafficking and transnational criminal activity to bringing foreign workers into Thailand illegally and violation of official duty, Report informs citing foreign media.

Case files have been sent to a court in the southern province of Songkhla, where the migrants' graves were discovered, and where the suspects are jailed, Wanchai added.

The court must now decide whether to take up the cases.

Despite the arrests, questions have been raised about the long-term effectiveness of Thailand's crackdown on the lucrative trafficking syndicates.

“We will indict all 72 people who have been arrested,” a spokesman for the attorney general's office, Wanchai Roujanavong, told reporters in Bangkok. “For those people still on the run overseas we will work with national police to send them back, according to extradition treaties", authorities said.