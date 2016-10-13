 Top
    Close photo mode

    Thailand announces one-year mourning period for officials in connection with King's death

    All the country's celebrations will be postponed for a month

    Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Prime Minister of Thailand Prayuth Chan-ocha declares a one-year mourning period for government officials after king Bhumibol Adulyadej dies. Report informs citing the Reuters mourning for the officials will begin from tomorrow.

    In addition, 30-day mourning period set for all citizens of the country. During this period all the country's celebrations will be postponed, and flags at all public buildings and schools will be lowered.

    Thailand’s king has died today aged 89. Bhumibol Adulyadej (also known as Rama IX) has reigned since June 9, 1946.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi