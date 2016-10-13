Thailand announces one-year mourning period for officials in connection with King's death

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Prime Minister of Thailand Prayuth Chan-ocha declares a one-year mourning period for government officials after king Bhumibol Adulyadej dies. Report informs citing the Reuters mourning for the officials will begin from tomorrow.

In addition, 30-day mourning period set for all citizens of the country. During this period all the country's celebrations will be postponed, and flags at all public buildings and schools will be lowered.

Thailand’s king has died today aged 89. Bhumibol Adulyadej (also known as Rama IX) has reigned since June 9, 1946.