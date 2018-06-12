Text of document, signed by Trump and Kim Jong Un, published

© Conor Finnegan ‏

Baku. 12 June. REPORT.AZ/ The text of the document, signed by the leaders of the United States and DPRK - Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un has been published.

Report informs, photo of the document has been issued by the journalist of ABC, Conor Finnong.

In a joint statement of the leaders, it is said that they conducted a comprehensive, in-depth, and sincere exchange of opinions on the issues. The document also includes Pyongyang’ firm position to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

The statement contains four paragraphs indicating further steps of the sides. The first notes the commitment of the two countries to establish new relations.

"The United States and North Korea will join efforts to build a long and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula," the second paragraph reads.

The third and fourth point out denuclearization of the Peninsula and search for the remains of the US military in North Korean territory.