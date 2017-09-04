Texas governor estimates damage from Harvey in $150-180 bln

Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Texas governor Greg Abbott has stated that to eliminate the consequences of the hurricane Harvey, a record amount of money – $150-180 bln will be required, Report informs citing the Interfax.

Thus, Harvey is the most destructive natural disaster in the United States.

“Harvey has caused more damage than the hurricane Catharine that emptied New Orleans in 2005,” governor said in the interview with Fox News.

According to official estimates of Washington, the Catharine cost the U.S. economy $125 bln.

The restoration works in Texas and Louisiana have already been launched despite the fact that the water has not receded definitively.

As a result of the hurricane Harvey, at least 47 people have lost their lives; 20 more people are considered missing. More than 1 million people had to abandon their houses; living places of at least 43, 000 Americans have been completely destroyed.