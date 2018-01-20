Terrorists open fire on civilians who did not oppose Turkey, 25 people died

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of the fire opened by YPG, one of PKK terrorist group branches in Syrian on civilians who did not join the actions against Turkey killed 25 civilians.

Report informs citing the Sabah, the incident occurred in the Manbij region, under the control of terrorists and military instructors of the United States.

They are forcing people to take to the streets using weapons.After the information about the antiterrorist operation in the Syrian Afrin region by Turkey, the terrorists took civilians to the border on trucks with the purpose of using them as a human shield.Many of them are 12-14 years old teenagers and 70-year-old women and men.