Terrorists left Syria's Manbij

16 July. The last Syrian Kurdish YPG fighters left the northern Syrian town of Manbij on Sunday, the militia controlling the town said, fulfilling a longstanding Turkish demand that the YPG withdraw.

The announcement came after Turkey and the United States reached a deal last month over Manbij after months of disagreement. Under that deal, the YPG would withdraw from Manbij and Turkish and U.S. forces would jointly maintain security and stability around the town.