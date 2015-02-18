Terrorists kill 4 guardsmen on the border in Tunisia

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Four soldiers of Tunisia were killed in the mountainous area bordering with Algeria. Report informs referring to TASS, the murder was committed by the militants of the organization connected to "al-Qaeda".

Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tunisia stated that terrorists attacked Bulaba region of the country and killed 4 soldiers of the National Guard.

"Ugba ibn Nafi" terrorist group that implements armed attacks, appeared on the Tunisian-Algerian border since 2012.