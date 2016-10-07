Terrorists attack on Afghan base leaves 23 killed, 4 injured

Baku. 7 October. REPORT.AZ/ Taliban militants attacked on the government's armed forces base in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan.

Report informs citing Tolonews, Afghan forces prevented the attack.

Strengthening of terrorists positions is being observed in several provinces of the country.

According to the information, at least 20 terrorists neutralized, 3 servicemen killed, 4 wounded.

Experts say that terrorists positions has recently strengthened in the eastern and southern provinces of Afghanistan - Logar, Ghazni, Kandahar, as well as in the northern regions - Kunduz, Jowzjan and Parwan.