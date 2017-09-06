Terrorist group neutralized in Spain, Morocco

Baku. 6 September. REPORT.AZ/ The national police of Spain and the Chief Administration of the Internal Security of Morocco have neutralized terrorist group operating in the territory of the two countries, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

According to the Moroccan special services, the terrorist cell was planning large-scale terror attacks.

Six people have been detained: one of them in Melilla (the Spanish enclave on the border with Morocco) and five of them in the territory of Morocco. Five detainees are Moroccan citizens; one of them holds the residence permit in Spain; the sixth one is a Spanish citizen of Moroccan origin.

The law enforcement bodies consider a Spanish citizen, a resident of Morocco, who was engaged in the search and recruitment of gang, the leader of the cell. He was an assistant to the counsellor at the Education Center for underage children.

The group members gathered at night and conducted trainings, as well as leant to behead people.