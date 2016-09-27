 Top
    Terrorist attack in Baghdad killed 9 people, injured 30

    An explosion, committed by a bomber using suicide belt occurred near al-Jadida in the east of the capital

    Baku. 27 September. REPORT.AZ/ The explosion in the Iraqi capital Baghdad killed 9 people, injured 30, Report informs referring to the Reuters.

    An explosion, committed by a bomber using suicide belt occurred near al-Jadida in the east of the capital.

    So far, none of the terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

    TV channel Al Sumaria reported a second explosion, which occurred in the south of Baghdad, which has killed and wounded people, number of victims not reported yet. 

