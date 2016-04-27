Terror suspect Salah Abdeslam extradited to France

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Terror suspect Salah Abdeslam has been extradited from Belgium to France, Report informs referring to the foreign media, Belgian authorities say.

Abdeslam has been in Belgian custody awaiting extradition over the coordinated terror spree that left 130 dead across Paris on Nov. 13, 2015. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Authorities say Abdeslam, whose brother blew himself up in the Paris attacks, backed out of being a suicide bomber in the terror spree and fled to Belgium.