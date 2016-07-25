Terror blast kills 1, injures 14 at music festival in Germany

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ An explosion killed at least one person and injured 14 others near the German city of Nuremberg on Sunday and authorities said it was believed to be intentional, Report informs referring to the TASS citing local police.

The bombing in the Bavarian town of Ansbach was "very likely" an act of terrorism, Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann says.

The blast outside a restaurant prompted the evacuation of more than 2,000 people from a nearby "Ansbach Open" music festival, police said.

"As of now, one person died, and he is the suspect. Eleven people were injured," the police said.

The blast occurred near a restaurant in the city center, in close proximity to Ansbach Open music festival. The festival lasted for three days and ended on Sunday.

The police said the site of the explosion was cordoned off. Local media reported that special forces arrived at the site. Bavarian Minister Of Interior Joachim Herrmann was en route to the site.