Terror attack against Saudi King foiled in Malaysia

Malaysia on Tuesday said the seven militants arrested late last month were planning an attack on "Arab royalties" visiting its capital Kuala Lumpur.

arrests were made just days before Saudi Arabia's King Salman visited Malaysia February 26.

"They were planning to attack Arab royalties during their visit to Kuala Lumpur. We got them in the nick of time," Inspector General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar told reporters.

On Sunday, Malaysia said it had arrested one Malaysian and six foreigners - one Indonesian, four Yemenis and one East Asian - between February 21 and 26 for suspected links to militant groups including Islamic State.

Among the suspects - a student of a private university in Malaysia, another one works as a cook at one of the local restaurants.

King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud accompanied by a large delegation arrived in Malaysia on 26 February. The four-day trip was his first official visit to Kuala Lumpur.