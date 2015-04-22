 Top
    Terror act prevented in France

    The country's Interior Minister said that the detainee was planning attacks on churches

    Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ French law enforcement agencies prevented a terrorist attack. Report informs referring to "TASS", the country's Interior Minister Bernard Kaznev stated about it.

    According to him, the weapons and ammunition were revealed in the person.

    The minister noted that the terrorist was planning explosions on churches. The criminal was detained in the 13th district of South-east of Paris on April 19.

    The detainee is a young studying in electronics. He was under the control of the police for his radical views.

