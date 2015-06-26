Terror act occurred in France - UPDATED

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ According to preliminary information, in terrorist incident, two people driving the car towards the gates of the plant, which produces liquefied petroleum gas, crashed with depot of natural gas-bags. Then the explosion occurred. In accordance with the report, a number people were injured.
At the entrance to the plant, a headless body was found with the flag with Islamist slogan on it. French Interior Minister, Bernard Kaznev went to the scene. The scene is located in the south-east of France. The centre of the province is the city of Grenoble.
*** 14:25
Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ Terrorist incident took place in Saint-Kenten-Falave city of France.
Report informs, "Associated Press Agency" issued.
According to the report, the incident was committed by those acting under the name of Islam.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author
