Terror act occurred in France - UPDATED

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ According to preliminary information, in terrorist incident, two people driving the car towards the gates of the plant, which produces liquefied petroleum gas, crashed with depot of natural gas-bags. Then the explosion occurred. In accordance with the report, a number people were injured.

At the entrance to the plant, a headless body was found with the flag with Islamist slogan on it. French Interior Minister, Bernard Kaznev went to the scene. The scene is located in the south-east of France. The centre of the province is the city of Grenoble.

*** 14:25

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ Terrorist incident took place in Saint-Kenten-Falave city of France.

Report informs, "Associated Press Agency" issued.

According to the report, the incident was committed by those acting under the name of Islam.