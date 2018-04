Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ 10 people fell victims of extreme cold in Poland over the past two days.

Report informs, referring to France Press, Government Security Centre told 7 people froze to death today in addition to 3 persons fallen victims of cold yesterday.

Weather forecasters predict the temperature in some parts of the country to fall under -14 on January 8.

The government worries more people may fall victims of hypothermia.