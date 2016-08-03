Ten passengers of Dubai plane crash hospitalized

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Medical workers took to hospital ten passengers of Emirates Airlines aircraft burnt after landing at the airport in Dubai, Report informs referring to Gulf News.

The victims were injured or had smoke inhalation injury.

"People inhaled smoke. Those who left the plane first, could avoid it. But those who escaped later, inhaled the smoke", said husband of one of the passengers.

According to another passenger's relative, children may be among poisoned.