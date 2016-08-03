 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ten passengers of Dubai plane crash hospitalized

    The victims were injured or had Smoke inhalation injury

    Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Medical workers took to hospital ten passengers of Emirates Airlines aircraft burnt after landing at the airport in Dubai, Report informs referring to Gulf News.

    The victims were injured or had smoke inhalation injury.

    "People inhaled smoke. Those who left the plane first, could avoid it. But those who escaped later, inhaled the smoke", said husband of one of the passengers.

    According to another passenger's relative, children may be among poisoned.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi