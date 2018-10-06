Temperature hits record high in Japan

© Известия

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ The highest temperature for October - 36 degrees Celsius recorded in Niigata Prefecture in western Japan. Report informs citing the TASS, meteorological office of the country reported.

It is noted that this is the maximum rate in October in the entire history of meteorological observations.

Niigata Prefecture is not the only place where heat observed: Very warm weather is now in most parts of Japan. The reason is typhoon "Trami" and "Kong-ray", observed in Japan over the past week.