Tel Aviv bus attack: 11 passengers injured

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli police say they have shot a Palestinian man from the West Bank who stabbed at least nine people in an attack on a bus in central Tel Aviv, Report citing Israel mass media.

The incident occurred on Maariv bridge where the suspect attacked people both on and outside the bus, police said.

Police say they are treating the incident as a terrorist attack.

The perpetrator attempted to flee the scene following the attack, and was lightly wounded after being shot in the leg, a police spokesman said.

At least three of the victims are said to be in a serious condition.

Officers are patrolling the area to prevent further attacks.