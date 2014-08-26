​Tehran promises to arm Palestinians

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ “Iran will arm Palestinians in Judea and Samaria in retaliation for an unmanned aircraft sent by Israel to Iran”.

Report informs citing foreign media, this was stated by General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, commander of aerial forces of Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards.

In his words, Palestinians of Judea and Samaria will obtain weapons from Iran due to Israel's actions.

Earlier, the Israeli unmanned aircraft "Hermes" was shot down over the uranium enrichment plant at Natanz in Iran. According to the information, currently, the data collected by downed unmanned aircraft has been being analyzed.