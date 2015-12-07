 Top
    Talks continue with Pyongyang on Ban Ki-moon’s visit to N.Korea

    A UN official said Monday, as quoted by media

    Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ The United Nations continues to be in talks with North Korea over Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon's possible visit to Pyongyang, Report informs referring to Sputnik, a UN official said Monday.

    Last month, Ban confirmed reports that he was planning a trip to North Korea.

    “We are still in talks, and [the visit] hasn't been decided yet," Kim Won-soo, the UN acting high representative for disarmament affairs, said, as cited by the Yonhap news agency.

    Should Ban's trip be realized, he will be the third UN chief to visit North Korea after Kurt Waldheim in 1979 and Boutros Boutros-Ghali in 1993.

    Ban, a former South Korean foreign minister, has repeatedly advocated inter-Korean reconciliation and a resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue.

