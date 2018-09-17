 Top
    Talibs kill 15 police officers in Afghanistan

    Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ / At least 15 police officers were killed in Afghanistan, as a result of a series of attacks by militants of the radical Taliban movement, Report informs citing Xinhua news agency.

    One of the attacks was carried out this morning at a police post in Badghis province in the country's north-west, killing five law enforcement officers. Several militants were also eliminated in the fighting.

    Another assault occurred this night at the checkpoint in Farah province. As a result, ten police officers were killed and two more were missing.

