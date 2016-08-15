Talibans capture a key area in the north of Afghanistan, the Army suffers losses

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Militants of the Taliban movement captured a key area in the northern Afghanistan, in Baghlan province, Report informs citing BBC.

According to the local authorities, the district was seized after several days of fierce fighting.

Despite air support of the US and Afghan aircraft, government forces could not repel the attack of militants. Authorities say the militants have become more trained and well-equipped.

According to the Taliban representative, during the battle dozens of soldiers were killed, 33 were taken hostage.