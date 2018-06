Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Taliban" took responsibility for "Mi-17" helicopters crash in Pakistan.

Report informs referring to "RIA Novosti", the movement's representative, Mohammad Khorasani said it.

"The helicopter was shot down with missiles, the pilots and ambassadors of foreign countries were killed," he stressed.

He said that Since it was Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's helicopter, the goal was to kill him.