Taliban to visit Islamabad, discuss Afghan peace talks

An Afghan Taliban delegation will visit Pakistan on Wednesday, the insurgent group said, the latest stop on a tour of regional powers after an Afghanistan peace process broke down.

A delegation of Taliban members, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of the group’s founders, will discuss “important issues” with Pakistani officials in the capital, Islamabad, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Twitter.

"The meeting in Pakistan will be the fourth in a row after a visit to Russia, China and Iran," Suhail Shaheen added.