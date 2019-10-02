 Top

Taliban to visit Islamabad, discuss Afghan peace talks

Taliban to visit Islamabad, discuss Afghan peace talks
The meeting in Pakistan will be the fourth in a row after a visit to Russia, China and Iran”, - Suhail Shaheen added.

An Afghan Taliban delegation will visit Pakistan on Wednesday, the insurgent group said, the latest stop on a tour of regional powers after an Afghanistan peace process broke down.

A delegation of Taliban members, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, one of the group’s founders, will discuss “important issues” with Pakistani officials in the capital, Islamabad, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Twitter.

"The meeting in Pakistan will be the fourth in a row after a visit to Russia, China and Iran," Suhail Shaheen added.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi