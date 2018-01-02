Taliban shadow deputy governor killed in Afghanistan

Baku. 2 January. REPORT.AZ/ Taliban shadow deputy governor, main Taliban planner of terrorist activities killed in airstrike, Report informs referring to ToloNews.

It was reported that Taliban’s shadow deputy governor Mawlawi Wali Jan and 11 other insurgents were killed in an airstrike in Uruzgan province on Monday.

“Weapons, ammunition and vehicles were also destroyed during the air raid", the country's Interior Ministry says.

"Wali Jan was the “main planner and organizer of terrorist and destructive activities, armed assault and explosions in Trinkot and as well as in different parts of Uruzgan”, according to the statement.