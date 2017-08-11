Taliban militants killed in accidental blast in Afghanistan

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ At least 30 Taliban militants were killed in an accidental blast in Afghanistan's western province of Farah, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

The explosion took place in northeast of provincial capital Farah city on Thursday before the militants tried to attack government security forces' positions, the provincial government spokesman Nasir Mehri said.

"As soon as the militants were getting ready for the assault, the suicide vest of a would-be suicide bomber detonated prematurely, setting off a handful of explosive, killing 30 militants on the spot, and leaving a few militants wounded", he said.