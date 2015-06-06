Taliban launched large-scale offensive in Afghanistan

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ Militants of "Taliban" movement began a large-scale offensive in the province of Badakhshan in north-eastern Afghanistan.

The deputy of provincial police chief Sakhi Dad Haidari said.

Report informs referring to Russian media, the attack began on Saturday in Yamgane - provincial district, which is located in a remote mountainous area.

There is a fight in Badakhshan, the administrative center of the province exposed to the threat. Division police asked for military air support. A spokesman for the Taliban confirmed that the "Taliban" began annual spring offensive.