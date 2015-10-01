Afghan forces regain Kunduz city

Baku. 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Afghan officials say they have regained control of key areas of the northern city of Kunduz from the Taliban.

An operation launched overnight saw forces recapture government landmarks and inflict heavy casualties on the militants, officials said.

There has been no word from the Taliban, but fighting is reported to be ongoing.

The city's capture was a huge blow to President Ashraf Ghani, coming on the first anniversary of his taking power.