Taliban expresses readiness for talks with US

The Taliban movement has confirmed its readiness to start peace talks with the United States, as US President Donald Trump informed earlier during his visit to Afghanistan, Report informs citing the TASS.

"Our stance is still the same. If peace talks start, it will be resumed from the stage where it had stopped," Mujahid said.

It is noted that the Taliban have been holding meetings with US representatives in the Qatari capital Doha since last weekend. Formal talks are expected to resume soon.

Notably, yesterday US President Donald Trump said in Afghanistan that the Taliban wants to conclude a peace agreement with Washington. He also noted that the United States is reducing the number of its contingent on Afghan territory to 8.6 thousand troops.