    Taliban commander killed by his security in Afghanistan

    Fazal Subhan and four people from his circle have been shot dead by the security

    Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ One of the commanders of “Taliban” has been killed by his security in the Afghan province of Nangarhar in the east of the country.

    Report informs, TASS reports referring to the Pajhwok agency.

    According to the police, “Taliban” commander Fazal Subhan (known as Kaka Ji) and four people from his circle were shot dead by the security.

    According to a representative of the police, the incident took place on Sunday.

    The reason of the incident has not been reported. 

