Taliban bombers attack the Afghanistan bank: 10 killed

Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ Suicide bombers and gunmen have struck a bank in the Helmand province of Afghanistan and have taken several civilians hostage, as per breaking reports. Report informs citing Anatolian agency, the suspected Taliban militants are engaged in a gun battle with the security forces.

Helmand province official Omar Zvalk says, uicide bombers and gunmen have struck a bank and took hostage tens of people. A massive blast occurred in front of the Kabul Bank in Lashkargah, killing at least ten people.

Several police officials had visited the bank to collect their salaries, and this is said to be the motive behind the attack.

The attack comes a day after the Pakistan Taliban attacked a school in Peshawar and killed 132 children.