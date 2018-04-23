Taliban attacks kill 14 troops in Afghanistan

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ Afghan officials say two near-simultaneous Taliban attacks in western Badghis province have killed at least 14 troops and policemen.

A large number of insurgents attacked army units in the district of Ab Kamari, killing nine soldiers in that attack on Monday.

At the same time, another group of insurgents struck police in Qadis district, killing five policemen.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attacks yet.

On Sunday, an Islamic State suicide bomber attacked a voter registration center in the capital, Kabul, killing 57 people.