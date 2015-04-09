Taliban attacked prosecutor's office in Afghanistan

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Taliban attacked the building of the prosecutor's office at Mazar-i-Sharif city, the administrative center of Balkh province, Report informs referring to Anadolu Agency.

A group of militants in the daytime entered the prosecutor' office and opened fire. Clash at the building's area continues.

According to the information, there are numerous casualties and wounded. Head physician of the hospital Mazar Hodge Nur Muhammad Faiz told reporters that the hospital is still delivered the bodies of five people, including the prosecutor and the police.

The medical director also said, there are 25 wounded.

Responsibility for the attack was taken by "Taliban movement.