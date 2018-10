© Reuters

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ / At least 45 members of the security forces were killed as a result of attack by radical Taliban militants on a military base in Baghlan province.

Report informs citing the RT, 35 soldiers and 10 members of the local police were killed as a result of the attack.

As it is noted that law enforcement agencies confirmed the fact of attack, however didn't specify number of the casualties.