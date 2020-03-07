Taliban attack kills seven in Afghanistan

© AP https://report.az/storage/news/ac777f1d9a57f6b58a2f4fca1d7e4dd8/0c1cf7a6-99c0-40ab-b0bd-9a70df099156_292.jpg

At least seven civilians were killed, and 17 others injured in an attack orchestrated by the Taliban militant group in Herat province of Afghanistan, the provincial governor's office said in a statement on Saturday, Report informs citing foreign media.

"The missile [attack] took place in Khwaja Noor village late last night, killing seven people, including children, and injuring 17 others," the statement reads.

According to the governor's office, the injured civilians were taken to the district medical center.