 Top
    Close photo mode

    Tajik Interior Ministry is concerned about increasing number of its citizens in IS

    Their names are known, General Prosecutor of the country opens the file for criminal cases

    Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Tajik authorities are concerned about the increasing number of country citizens on the side of a terrorist group "Islamic State".

    Report informs referring to the Russian media, Interior Minister Ramazan Rahimzoda said.

    According to him, these people are up to 500 people. Their names are known, Attorney General of the country in absentia criminal cases. He said that, according to the operative information, more than 100 of them died.

    The Minister called for the public outreach, involving the representatives of the Muslim clergy and community activists.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi