Tajik Interior Ministry is concerned about increasing number of its citizens in IS

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ Tajik authorities are concerned about the increasing number of country citizens on the side of a terrorist group "Islamic State".

Report informs referring to the Russian media, Interior Minister Ramazan Rahimzoda said.

According to him, these people are up to 500 people. Their names are known, Attorney General of the country in absentia criminal cases. He said that, according to the operative information, more than 100 of them died.

The Minister called for the public outreach, involving the representatives of the Muslim clergy and community activists.