Taiwan TransAsia pilot shut wrong engine, data confirms

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Taiwan's aviation regulator has released data showing the pilot of a TransAsia plane which crashed in Taipei had switched off the working engine after the other lost power, Report informs citing BBC.

Forty-three people died when the ATR 72-600 aircraft, which can fly with one engine, ended up in a river.

The report says that in a cockpit recording, the pilot is heard saying: "Wow, pulled back the wrong side throttle."

It does not assign blame for the crash.

The data provided as part of the investigation by the Aviation Safety Council (ASC) follows an initial assessment released days after the crash.