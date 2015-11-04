Taiwan and China to hold historic summit in Singapore

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Taiwan's President Ma Ying-jeou will meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Singapore on Saturday - the first ever meeting between leaders of the two sides, Report informs referring to the Anadoly Agency.

Both said the talks would focus on relations across the Taiwan Straits.

China has claimed sovereignty over Taiwan since 1949, when the Nationalist government fled to the island after defeat by the Communists.

However, ties have improved since President Ma took office in 2008.