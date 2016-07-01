Taiwan accidentally launched a missile to China

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ A Taiwanese warship mistakenly launched a supersonic “aircraft carrier killer” missile toward China on Friday, the navy said, amid deteriorating ties between the island and its once-bitter rival.

Report informs citing BBC, the domestically developed Hsiung-feng III (Brave Wind) missile, with a range of 300 kilometers (around 200 miles), flew about 75 kilometers before plunging into waters off Penghu, a Taiwanese-administered island group in the Taiwan Strait.

The navy said it was not immediately clear how the missile had come to be launched, but suggested it could have been due to human error.

“Our initial investigation found that the operation was not done in accordance with normal procedure,” Vice Admiral Mei Chia-shu told reporters, adding that an investigation was under way.

The missile was fired during a drill from a 500-ton missile ship docked at a naval base in the southern city of Tsoying, and flew in the direction of China.