Toronto shooting: One killed, two more seriously injured

A 21-year-old man is dead after a targeted shooting in downtown Toronto that seriously injured two people and left others "running and screaming," Report says, citing TASS.

Police said they were called to an "active and dynamic" scene at King Street West and Peter Street after 4 p.m. Tuesday after receiving multiple calls reporting that several gunshots had been fired.

Toronto police confirmed that a 21-year-old man died as a result of the shooting. According to police, a 15-year-old boy and a 27-year-old woman were also seriously injured, but they are expected to recover.

The relationship between the victims, if any, has not been released by police.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders, who attended the scene hours after the shooting, called the incident brazen and said that authorities are searching for multiple suspects who fled in a blue vehicle.