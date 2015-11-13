Syrian war damaged 300 archaeological sites

Syria's ancient city of Palmyra, which has been occupied by ISIL militants for over half a year, is in real danger, and if "nothing is done" and no one helps and intervenes, the city will be completely destroyed, Report informs referring to the Russian media, the head of the Syrian Department of Antiquities and Museums said.

Some 300 archaeological sites have been destroyed or damaged in Syria since the beginning of the civil war in 2011, the head of the Syrian Department of Antiquities and Museums said.

"Of the more than 10,000 archaeological sites located Syria, 300 have been damaged," Maamoun Abdulkarim said in a interview with French newspaper Le Figaro published on Thursday.

According to him, the destruction of cultural sites has been caused primarily by clashes between extremists and militants and government forces, as well as illegal excavations. He also mentioned that the destruction associated with ideological struggles, referencing the actions of the Islamic State militant group in particular.

Syria's ancient city of Palmyra, which has been occupied by ISIL militants for over half a year, is in real danger, and if "nothing is done" and no one helps and intervenes, the city will be completely destroyed, Abdulkarim warned.